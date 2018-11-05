'Suspicious' fire damages vehicles in Annan
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three vehicles have been badly damaged after being deliberately set alight in a town in Dumfries and Galloway.
Emergency service were called out to Port Street in Annan at about 21:45 on Saturday.
On arrival they found a Fiat Sedici, Mitsubishi L200 and VW T4 all on fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was able to put out the flames but police have appealed for witnesses to the incident which is being treated as suspicious.