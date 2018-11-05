Large boar found 'wandering' on A76 near Kirkconnel
- 5 November 2018
Police have been called out to deal with a large boar "found wandering" on the A76 in southern Scotland.
The animal was spotted near Kirkconnel by a member of the public on Sunday.
Police in Dumfries and Galloway said it had been put in a field but they were keen to trace its owner due to its "skill for escape".
They said the boar had tags on its ear and appeared to be called Toby. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.