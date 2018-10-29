Two injured as crash closes A7 north of Stow
- 29 October 2018
Two people have been injured in a crash between two heavy vehicles in the Scottish Borders.
The A7 was shut in both directions after the collision, understood to have involved a lorry and a tractor and a trailer north of Stow at about 14:00.
Emergency services have been sent to the scene and one person was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Efforts were ongoing to release a second person from their vehicle to be taken to hospital.
No details of their injuries have so far been released.