Two people have been injured in a crash between two heavy vehicles in the Scottish Borders.

The A7 was shut in both directions after the collision, understood to have involved a lorry and a tractor and a trailer north of Stow at about 14:00.

Emergency services have been sent to the scene and one person was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Efforts were ongoing to release a second person from their vehicle to be taken to hospital.

No details of their injuries have so far been released.