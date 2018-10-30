Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A701 near Ae village on Monday afternoon

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in southern Scotland.

The 49-year-old from Ae village was driving a silver Peugeot on the A701 near her home when it was involved in the collision with two vans.

The accident happened at about 16:00 on Monday and the road was shut until the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman was cut from her vehicle and taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A 50-year-old man from Dumfries who was driving a white Ford Transit van involved was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

PC Paul Watson said: "The road at the scene was closed until the early hours of Tuesday in order to carry out a full collision investigation and to clear the vehicles from the road."

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.