Image copyright PAUL WATT PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Andrew McCornick has indicated he will seek re-election to the post of NFU Scotland president

A south of Scotland farmer is to seek election for a second two-year term as president of NFU Scotland.

Andrew McCornick, of Lochfoot near Dumfries, took up the position in 2017.

One of the union's vice presidents - Martin Kennedy from Aberfeldy - has also indicated he intends to stand for re-election to his role.

However, Gary Mitchell, of Stoneykirk near Stranraer, has decided that "after much consideration" he will not seek to continue as vice president.

Nominations are now open for the positions of president and vice president - elections will take place in February next year.

Image copyright PAUL WATT PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Gary Mitchell, left, is leaving his post but Martin Kennedy, right, is to stand for election again

Chief executive Scott Walker said: "The job of electing those who will fill our presidential seat and the two vice presidential posts during one of the most exciting and challenging times for Scottish agriculture is now under way and we invite applications from those keen to shape our post-Brexit farming industry.

"In the run up to our annual general meeting in February 2019 - taking place in Glasgow - we will be holding a number of hustings across all of our regions early in the new year.

"This will give all candidates the opportunity to speak to as many of our members as possible as we approach the elections."

He asked anyone considering running for election to contact him so the union could provide support.