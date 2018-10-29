Image copyright New Land Assets Image caption Plans for the project are set to be submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week

Hotel chain Premier Inn has confirmed it is part of plans for a £12m development near the terminus of the Borders Railway.

Edinburgh-based developers New Land Assets are behind the Borders Gateway project at Tweedbank.

As well as a hotel it includes a BP petrol station, Costa drive-thru coffee shop and a food store.

Developers have said the project could create about 100 jobs and attract additional investment to the area.

New Land Assets Managing Director Duncan Hamilton said he was sure people would be pleased to see such a "strong brand" secured to operate the hotel.

'Strategic location'

Nick Johnston, Premier Inn acquisition manager, added: "It's a promising time for the Borders, not least with the reopening of the Borders Railway, and we're excited at the prospect of being part of the economic growth of the area.

"The Scottish government's blueprint for the Borders Railway aims to increase commercial and tourism development in the Borders and bringing Premier Inn and its associated benefits to the area aligns with this vision.

"The strategic location of the Borders Gateway development and its mix of uses make it a great site for a new Premier Inn hotel."

A detailed planning application for the project is set to be submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week.