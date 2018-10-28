Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Drummore roundabout in Dumfries

A 42-year-old man from Tyne and Wear has died in hospital following a crash in Dumfries.

Andrew Fisher, from Wallsend, was driving a white Hyundai which crashed on the A75, west of the Drummore roundabout, at about 09:05 on Saturday. No other vehicle was involved.

A woman and three children who were passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch, from Lockerbie road policing unit, said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

"You may have seen the vehicle, a white Hyundai, driving on the A75 previous to the incident and have dashcam footage that can help us."