Three teenagers have been charged after £11,500 worth of mobile devices was stolen from a phone shop in the Borders.

The incident happened at a store in Galashiels at about 16:45 on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the Traquair area. A further two men, aged 18 and 17, were traced during a police road check in Peebles.

Officers said some stolen property was recovered in nearby Walkerburn.

The men are expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.