A Homebase store facing closure in the Borders could be given a new lease of life.

The parent company of discount retailer Home Bargains - TJ Morris - has applied to the council for permission to sell food from the premises.

Homebase announced plans to shut 42 stores earlier this year - including the one in Hawick.

However, the newly-lodged proposals could see the site in the Borders put to a new use.

Homebase confirmed the store closures in August. A total of 27 staff are employed at the Hawick shop.

'Very encouraging'

The application for the Hawick site from TJ Morris - submitted by Glasgow-based planning consultancy Iceni Projects - would see 30% of the store given over to food retailing.

The company has refused to comment on the specifics of the proposal.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall has welcomed the news.

He said: "I think it's very encouraging that someone has come along so quickly.

"I know the company were expressing great interest, and I'm sure many people will be pleased by this news."