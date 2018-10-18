Image copyright Googe

Proposals to expand a holiday park in south east Scotland have been withdrawn after planning officials raised concerns about its landscape impact.

It had been estimated the scheme at Pease Bay near Cockburnspath could generate an extra £500,000 for the local economy.

However, planners said they were not clear the project could be carried out in a "visually sensitive manner".

A letter to Scottish Borders Council confirmed the plan's withdrawal.

The application to extend the park was lodged with Scottish Borders Council earlier this year.

A planning statement said it could bring extra revenue to the area and create six full-time jobs.

In addition to the concerns over visual impact, issues were also raised about road safety, flood risk and the proximity to nearby properties.

Developers confirmed this week they would not be taking the plans ahead.