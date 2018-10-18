Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Borders Council has agreed an affordable housing plan which could see over 1,000 homes built by 2024.

It is required to submit proposals to the Scottish government each year which itself has a target of building 50,000 new homes.

The council was asked to give its approval to the plans at a meeting this week.

Housing strategy and services manager Cathie Fancy said it had already delivered a large number of houses.

"It's really pertinent here, that over the last 10 housing strategy submissions to the government, we've delivered about 959 new affordable homes, but over the next five years we're actually hoping to provide more than that," she told councillors.

"This just shows you the extent of the ambition in what we're trying to do and and everyone is playing their part."

'Very ambitious'

The homes will represent nearly £185m of investment over a five-year period, which will be funded by grants from the Scottish government, private borrowing from housing associations and money raised by Scottish Borders Council's second homes tax.

Mark Rowley, the local authority's executive member for business and economic development, said: "These figures are quite incredible.

"In rough terms, we're talking about an investment here of around £185m between various sources, including ourselves, our partners and government.

"A lot has been raised by quite spirited borrowing from our registered social landlord partners who, like the council, are being very ambitious about housing in the Scottish Borders."

'Reduce cost'

He said the message was "incredibly positive".

Kelso councillor Simon Mountford said: "One thing I would like to highlight from the presentation is the plan from Eildon Housing Association to build a number of passive houses.

"They will dramatically reduce the cost of heating for the tenants of those houses.

"When we consider that fuel poverty is one of those things that we as a council very much want to tackle then this is a step in the right direction."