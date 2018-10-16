A pensioner has admitted sexually abusing four young girls over several decades in Dumfries and Galloway.

Brian Docherty's victims included one girl who was just three-years-old when her eight-year ordeal began in 2010.

His first victim was six when he started abusing her at a house in Castle Douglas in September 1970.

The 73-year-old from Dumfries was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston next month.

The court was told that Docherty's offences took place in homes in Castle Douglas when he was trusted with babysitting the girls.

Family conversation

He abused his first victim between September 1970 and September 1972, when she was aged between six and eight.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said that Docherty would babysit his second victim when she was aged between five and seven.

The offences took place between October 1980 and October 1983, but the victim only revealed what he had done to her in 1998 during a conversation with family members.

She went to the police then, but there was insufficient evidence to take the case to court.

A third victim was abused by Docherty between February and August 1986 when she was six.

The court heard that in 1986 Docherty was referred to a psychologist and underwent treatment in relation to the sexual allegation.

Ice cream

This was done because the mother of the third victim said she did not want the police involved, but wanted the accused to get some form of psychiatric help.

The fourth victim was abused from the age of three to nine when Docherty looked after her. The offences took place between April 2010 and April 2018.

The court was told that Docherty would sexually abuse the girl and then either buy her ice cream or give her money for her piggy bank.

Police investigated Docherty in May 2018 after his fourth victim came forward. They then spoke to the other victims and charged him.

He made a no comment interview to police.

In court he admitted charges of sexual abuse against all four victims.