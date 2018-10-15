Police are hunting a group of three men after "unprovoked attacks" which put another two men in hospital.

The first incident happened at about 21:30 on Saturday on Stakeford Street, near the junction of College Street in Dumfries.

A 54-year-old was attacked by one of the men in the group and ended up in hospital with head injuries.

The second victim, aged 56, was found lying nearby at about 23:15 and had suffered cuts and bruising to the face.

He also required treatment in Dumfries Infirmary.

Police have issued descriptions of the three men they want to speak to in relation to the assaults.

'Sustained attacks'

One was in his 20s, of skinny build with a gaunt face, about 5ft 10in tall and had receding blonde hair. He was wearing a navy tracksuit with an orange stripe round the collar.

The second man was in his early 20s, also of skinny build and about 5ft 10in tall and was wearing a grey hooded top.

The final man was about 23 years old, of stocky/muscular build with short brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, T-shirt and jeans.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen, or can help us identify these three men," said PC Kelly Douglas.

"The victims in both cases were subjected to sustained and unprovoked attacks and the consequences could have been so much worse."