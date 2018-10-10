Lowther Hills turbine opposition advised

Image copyright Buccleuch/Forsa Energy

A council is being recommended to table an objection to revised proposals for a major wind farm in the Lowther Hills.

The application is being considered directly by Scottish ministers because of the scale of the development.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said the scaled-back scheme had addressed some concerns about visual impact but others remained.

It is being advised to raise an objection to the plans for 30 turbines in southern Scotland.

The report claimed they would constitute a "visually dominant and incongruous development" in the area.

'Working hard'

The plans by North Lowther Energy Initiative have been scaled down from original proposals based on 42 turbines.

The development is a partnership between Buccleuch and Forsa Energy (formerly 2020 Renewables).

They said they had been "working hard" to listen to the views of stakeholders on the plans.

They added that their revised plans should address "many of the concerns" raised about the project and reduce the visibility of the turbines from several viewpoints and decrease its footprint.

Despite the changes, the council is being advised to oppose the scheme near Wanlockhead.