A council has been ordered to pay expenses after its refusal of plans for decking and hot tub screening at a caravan park was overturned.

A Scottish government reporter found it had acted in an "unreasonable manner" over the scheme at Mouswald.

He ruled that the project could proceed - with conditions - and would not breach planning policies.

He also found Dumfries and Galloway Council had failed to adequately substantiate its reasons for refusal.

The reporter said the council was liable for the expenses of the appeal.

He concluded the refusal decision had been reached without "reasonable planning grounds", failed to take into account "material considerations" but took into account "irrelevant considerations".

He added it had relied on local opposition which had "not been founded upon reasonable planning grounds".