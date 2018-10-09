Walker rescued after having seizure in Moffat hills
- 9 October 2018
A walker has been rescued after suffering a seizure while out in the Moffat Hills.
Moffat Mountain Rescue team were called to assist the man at about 15:00.
He had set off with another walker to climb onto Hart Fell from Hart Fell Spa and got into difficulty on steep ground.
A local farmer's all-terrain vehicle was used to reach the walkers and then bring the casualty to a waiting ambulance.