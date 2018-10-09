Image copyright Silloth RNLI

Emergency services have been called out to reports of a car in the water at the mouth of the River Annan.

Reports were received of the incident at about 13:30 in "atrocious weather conditions".

There were fears a woman and two children could have been in the car but they were later found safe and well.

Silloth RNLI lifeboat, the Nith Inshore Rescue Unit, HM Coastguard, the fire service, police and a helicopter were involved in the operation.

They were stood down by mid-afternoon.