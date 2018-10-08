Image copyright Getty Images

A Dumfries pensioner has been conned out of more than £38,000.

Police said the "heartless thieves" had gained the trust of the 82-year-old and taken the money last week.

The scam started with a phone call claiming he should remove large sums of money from his account in order to avoid losing the money.

He was then contacted by the caller who told him he was a police officer and arrangements were made to hand the cash over to a courier.

Police urged people to "stop and think" before taking any action with their bank account.

They said they should take down names, contact numbers and any other details and do nothing until they had talked it through with a friend or relative.

The public has also been asked to pass the warning on to people who they think could be a target of such crimes.