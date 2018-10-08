South Scotland

Old schools in Thornhill and Glentrool set for new lease of life

  • 8 October 2018
Wallace Hall Primary Image copyright Richard Webb
Image caption The money will help to transform the old Wallace Hall Primary in Thornhill

Two former primary schools in south west Scotland are set to receive a new lease of life.

The sites in Glentrool and Thornhill have secured more than £180,000 towards conversion plans.

The Thornhill Collective will purchase the old Wallace Hall Primary and turn it into studios, offices and a performance space.

Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust will turn its old school in a multi-use community facility.

The schools are among seven projects to benefit from the latest round of cash made available from the Scottish Land Fund.

The others are:

  • Mull and Iona Community Trust - £257,266 to buy land adjacent to the community owned pontoon at Ulva Ferry on the Isle of Mull and develop a shore facilities building
  • Tobermory Harbour Association - £99,307 to purchase the old sawmill, boathouse, pier and slipway in Aros Park on Mull
  • Poets Neuk - £61,750 towards plans to buy a small, neglected garden in St Andrews on the site of what was Greyfriars Chapel
  • Peebles Community Trust - £48,765 to buy 17 acres of Eshiels Wood
  • Isle of Kerrera Development Trust - £119,167 to convert the former Kerrera School into a community hub

