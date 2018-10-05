Image copyright Google Image caption The community wants to bring the historic Crook Inn back into use

A bid is being made to secure extra time for plans to safeguard a future for one of Scotland's oldest pubs.

The Crook Inn closed in 2006 after more than 400 years of continuous operation.

The Tweedsmuir Community Company bought the building in 2012 and a £2m overhaul was approved three years later.

However, that permission only lasts for three years and the plans are now going back to Scottish Borders Council to carry out the work on a phased basis over the next three years.

The proposals say the loss of the pub 12 years ago removed a "vital social anchor" from the Tweedsmuir community.

The new scheme wants to "revitalise Scotland's oldest coaching inn to once again provide a hub of social interaction and cohesion".

"Far more than just a pub or hotel, a redeveloped Crook Inn should be a sustainable community facility that directly impacts on Tweedsmuir residents, improving their economic, environmental and social future," said a design statement.

The new plans would include a public bar and new bunkhouse for paying guests as well as a cafe and community space.