Image copyright Hawico Image caption The luxury cashmere brand is targeting New York and Paris for new stores

A luxury cashmere firm in the Borders is hoping to expand its operations into Paris and New York.

It comes after Hawick-based Hawico secured a seven-figure funding package from HSBC.

The family-owned company said it hoped to open more stories internationally thanks to the backing.

It will also use the latest financial support to complete renovations at its original Hawick store and carry out new marketing initiatives.

Hawico said it hoped to "snap up" retail units as they became available in "target locations" including New York and Paris.

Image copyright Hawico Image caption The funding will also be used to complete renovations in Hawick

Director Ewan Thomson said the firm's future was in the "international expansion of the business".

He said the latest funding would ensure they could act when the "right spaces" became available.

Nigel Kerr of HSBC said Hawico already operated 14 stores in five countries and had seen "consistent demand" in a "challenging sector".

"We're pleased to lend support to a successful Scottish brand as it pursues growth in new markets," he added.

Hawico was founded by business partners Jim Thomson and David Sanderson in 1991 when they purchased a manufacturing site in Hawick.

The two families have stayed "heavily involved" in managing the operation since then.