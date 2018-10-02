South Scotland

Borderlands growth bid submitted

  • 2 October 2018
Easterbrook Hall Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe
Image caption A conference on the deal was held in Dumfries in June

Multi-million pound plans "to transform the economy" of southern Scotland and northern England have been submitted.

The Borderlands Partnership has passed its proposals for a growth deal to the UK and Scottish governments.

Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City councils are all part of the initiative.

A conference in Dumfries earlier this year was told it could be "transformational" for the area.

A statement from the Borderlands Partnership described the submission of the bid as a "key milestone" for the project.

Among its main goals is to look at the feasibility of extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.

It also involves four specific place-based projects, which are:

  • Carlisle Station Gateway
  • Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan
  • Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre
  • The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders

Negotiations will now take place with the UK and Scottish governments to develop a business case and take the project forward.

What has been said about the deal being submitted?

Image copyright PA
Image caption David Mundell said the deal was "genuinely innovative"
  • Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "The Borderlands Growth Deal is a genuinely innovative initiative and has the potential to transform the economy of the whole region, both in the south of Scotland and across the border, creating jobs and increasing prosperity."
  • Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: "We are moving closer to a truly historic Borderlands Growth Deal which will deliver investment, create jobs and drive economic growth in the Northern Powerhouse and across the Borderlands region."
  • Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Scottish government is committed to working towards a Borderlands deal that will drive inclusive growth, delivering real economic benefit for individuals, businesses and communities across the region."
  • UK Borderlands Champion John Stevenson said: "The submission of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal is a very significant moment for our region. It is a unique opportunity for the area which I believe is only the start of an economic revival."
  • South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said the area should not be "short-changed" by the deal. He added: "It is vital that the UK and Scottish governments match the ambition of the councils submitting the growth deal and deliver a similar level of funding to other areas."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites