Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A1 near Burnmouth at the weekend

Police have appealed for witnesses to a serious accident on the A1 near Burnmouth in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 23:10 on Sunday and involved a silver Audi A6 and a silver Nissan Micra.

The 34-year-old driver of the Nissan was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police said a 33-year-old man had been charged with road traffic offences and was expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

They have appealed for anyone who may have seen the Audi driving north on the A1 or with any dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.