Image caption A woman remains in a critical condition following the crash

A 69-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after a motorway flyover crash which claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

Nicholas Dennis, of Maidenhead, was killed in the crash on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat on Wednesday.

A passenger in his silver VW Golf was badly injured and police said her condition remained unchanged.

Anyone who witnessed the crash which shut the road for several hours has been asked to come forward.