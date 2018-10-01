Image copyright Forestry Commission Scotland Image caption Miles of new trails will be built as part of the major investment

A new forest leisure project in the Scottish Borders has secured £1m of public money.

Forest Enterprise Scotland is planning nine miles of new mountain-biking trails, multi-use paths and other improvements at Glentress Forest.

The Scottish government money will also help to secure a further £10.7m of private financing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the scheme, near Peebles, would help boost tourism in southern Scotland.

She said: "This project highlights the potential of private and public sectors working together.

"This fantastic new forest attraction will increase tourism and potential for overnight stays, create new jobs and boost the local economy."

Private sector

The overall £11.75m tourism development is being managed in a partnership between Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays, which is providing the private-sector investment.

Officials said it could generate an extra £1m for the local economy each year, provide employment for up to 60 people and increase visitors to Glentress Forest from 300,000 to 330,000 by 2022.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "This is great news for the south of Scotland, an area where there is huge potential for tourism and the partnership project is an excellent example of public and private sectors working together to strengthen Scotland's position as a global tourism destination."