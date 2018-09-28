Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Nicholas Dennis died in the crash near Moffat on Wednesday

Police have identified a 72-year-old man who died after his car came off a motorway flyover in southern Scotland and landed on the road below.

Nicholas Dennis, of Maidenhead, was killed in the crash on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat on Wednesday.

A 69-year-old woman travelling in the silver VW Golf he was driving was seriously injured.

PC Lloyd Caven said inquiries were continuing and police had spoken to a number of witnesses.

"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15," he added.