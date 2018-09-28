South Scotland

Man killed in Moffat flyover crash identified

  • 28 September 2018
Police Scotland Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Nicholas Dennis died in the crash near Moffat on Wednesday

Police have identified a 72-year-old man who died after his car came off a motorway flyover in southern Scotland and landed on the road below.

Nicholas Dennis, of Maidenhead, was killed in the crash on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat on Wednesday.

A 69-year-old woman travelling in the silver VW Golf he was driving was seriously injured.

PC Lloyd Caven said inquiries were continuing and police had spoken to a number of witnesses.

"I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15," he added.
Image caption Investigations into the accident on Wednesday afternoon are ongoing

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites