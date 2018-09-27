Image caption Witnesses saw the car come off the flyover and end up on the road below

A 72-year-old man has died after his car came off a motorway flyover in southern Scotland and landed on the road below.

The crash, involving a silver VW Golf, happened on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat at about 15:15 on Wednesday.

Police said the driver, from Maidenhead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger - a 69-year-old woman - was taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

PC Lloyd Caven said: "A full crash scene investigation was carried out and the road was closed for around seven hours.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses who witnessed the vehicle crash from the A74(M) and land on the A701.

"However, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15."