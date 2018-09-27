Image copyright NHS Borders

NHS Borders chief executive Jane Davidson is to resign from her post from April next year.

She was appointed to the position more than three years ago.

Chairman John Raine said Ms Davidson had decided to retire from NHS Borders in order to allow her to "make family time more of a priority".

He said she had given "exemplary service" and would be "greatly missed". Mr Raine said he was sorry to hear her decision but understood the reasons.

"It is my intention to ensure arrangements for the appointment of a successor are put in place at the earliest opportunity," he added.