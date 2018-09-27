Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The council agreed this week to take forward plans for the merger

A health board has told its staff there are no plans for a merger with the local council.

Scottish Borders Council agreed to alert the Scottish government this week that it was open to the idea.

However, NHS Borders told staff it could "recognise and understand" that some of them might be anxious.

It said it had been asked for "feedback" on what it called the "ultimate long-term aim" of a single public authority.

Councillors in the Borders voted this week to take forward plans which could lead to the creation of one body with 9,000 staff.

'Think radically'

Opposition members criticised the move saying it had not been subject to proper scrutiny.

Now NHS Borders' chief executive Jane Davidson and chairman John Raine have emailed their employees over the issue.

"We wish to assure staff there is no planned merger," they said.

However, the move has been described as an "unprecedented opportunity" by the council.

Leader Shona Haslam said it had to "think radically" about the challenges it was facing.