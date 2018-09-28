Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Dashcam footage showed David Shields checking his phone in the lead up to the crash

A recovery driver caught on camera checking his phone prior to a fatal crash has been jailed for five years.

David Shields, 34, crashed into Yvonne Blackman's car in a line of traffic on the A75 in Dumfries last February.

He had previously admitted a charge of causing the mother-of-four's death by dangerous driving.

Footage captured Shields, of Drongan, East Ayrshire, focusing on his phone for a full 18 seconds in the lead-up to the fatal crash.

Ms Blackman, 66, of Lockerbie, never recovered and died weeks later in hospital.

She was on her way to meet friends when the accident occurred.

She ended up getting caught in heavy traffic on the A75 Gretna to Stranraer road at about 08:30 on 8 February 2017.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Yvonne Blackman died weeks after the accident on Dumfries bypass

The court previously heard Shields was driving in the area while working for 911 Rescue Recovery.

He met the same line of traffic before ploughing into the back of Ms Blackman's Toyota Yaris.

His QC told the court last month: "He accepts full responsibility for the death and bitterly regrets driving as he did."

In addition to his jail term, Shields was banned from driving for seven years and six months.