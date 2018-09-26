Image caption A Scottish Ambulance Service helicopter was sent to the incident

A northbound slip-road on the A74(M) has been shut following a serious accident.

Police Scotland confirmed emergency services had been called out to the incident near Moffat at about 15:20 but had no further details.

A Scottish Ambulance Service helicopter and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Traffic Scotland said drivers were being advised to use alternative routes and expect some delays.

Image caption Emergency services were working near a bridge on the motorway