Serious crash shuts motorway slip road near Moffat
- 26 September 2018
A northbound slip-road on the A74(M) has been shut following a serious accident.
Police Scotland confirmed emergency services had been called out to the incident near Moffat at about 15:20 but had no further details.
A Scottish Ambulance Service helicopter and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
Traffic Scotland said drivers were being advised to use alternative routes and expect some delays.