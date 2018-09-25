South Scotland

Missing Lockerbie doctor's body found in woodland

  • 25 September 2018
Dr George Porteous Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Dr Porteous went missing a week ago

The body of a 51-year-old doctor who went missing in Lockerbie a week ago has been found in woodland.

Dr George Porteous, (known as Alex), from Islesteps, had last been seen leaving his work at about 18:00 last Tuesday.

Police said a body found near Beeswing at about 11:00 had been identified and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team and the Nith Inshore Lifeboat were involved in searches for Dr Porteous.

Image copyright Nith Inshore Rescue
Image caption Nith Inshore Rescue team was involved in the search

