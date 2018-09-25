Missing Lockerbie doctor's body found in woodland
25 September 2018
The body of a 51-year-old doctor who went missing in Lockerbie a week ago has been found in woodland.
Dr George Porteous, (known as Alex), from Islesteps, had last been seen leaving his work at about 18:00 last Tuesday.
Police said a body found near Beeswing at about 11:00 had been identified and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Moffat Mountain Rescue Team and the Nith Inshore Lifeboat were involved in searches for Dr Porteous.