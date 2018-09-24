Annan man in court after cash machine raid in Gretna
- 24 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court following a raid on a supermarket cash machine in Gretna last week.
Jordan Still, of Annan, appeared on petition in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
He faces two charges of theft of motor vehicles, theft by opening a locked place and housebreaking with intent.
No plea was made and he was remanded in custody.