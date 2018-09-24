South Scotland

Annan man in court after cash machine raid in Gretna

  • 24 September 2018

A 25-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court following a raid on a supermarket cash machine in Gretna last week.

Jordan Still, of Annan, appeared on petition in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

He faces two charges of theft of motor vehicles, theft by opening a locked place and housebreaking with intent.

No plea was made and he was remanded in custody.

Related Topics