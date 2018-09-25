Image caption Councillors are set to receive an update on the situation at the new campus

Councillors are to be updated on the fate of a brand new school campus shut over a fortnight ago on safety grounds.

The North West Community Campus in Dumfries was closed after a smart board struck a pupil.

It was the latest in a number of incidents at the £28m facility which opened in August.

A report to the council said the Scottish government and Scottish Futures Trust are being asked to carry out a review of what has gone wrong.

It outlines the problems experienced at the campus since the summer including:

Issues with the sprinkler system and ceilings prior to completion

A pupil being struck by a sliding door

A member of council staff ending up in hospital after an incident in a shower area

A child being struck by a screen

Alternative activities were initially put in place when the school was shut indefinitely with the hundreds of pupils involved now attending other schools in the town.

The report said those arrangements would remain in place until Dumfries and Galloway Council is satisfied with safety assurances.

It added that independent investigations of the site had found "high and medium priority items" which would present "operational health and safety risks".

It said it would seek reimbursement of the costs of moving pupils into other schools from developers Hub South West.