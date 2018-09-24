Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dr George Porteous has not been seen for almost a week

Further searches are taking place to try to trace a missing doctor in southern Scotland for almost a week.

Dr George Porteous, 51, of Islesteps, was last seen leaving his work in Lockerbie at about 18:00 last Tuesday.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team and the Nith Inshore Lifeboat have been involved in the search.

His vehicle - a dark grey VW Tiguan car, number plate VE67 NFG - has been discovered parked near Beeswing but he has not been found.

It is believed the car was parked some time between 19:00 on Tuesday and 07:30 on Wednesday.

Dr Porteous is described as about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with brown/blonde hair with glasses and blue eyes.

He was wearing a light blue shirt and tie, dark trousers, black shoes and a black waterproof jacket.