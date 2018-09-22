Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said it was children's author Enid Blyton who first showed her how to get lost in stories

Nicola Sturgeon named Sunset Song by Lewis Grassic Gibbon as her favourite novel during an appearance at the 20th Wigtown Book Festival.

The first minister told an audience about the books that have shaped her life.

The self-confessed book lover said it was children's author Enid Blyton who first showed her what it was like to get lost in stories.

She said she remembered reading under a table at her own fifth birthday party.

Sunset Song is set in north-east Scotland at the start of the 20th Century and has a strong central female character and depiction of rural life.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The first minister told an audience about the books that have shaped her life

Ms Sturgeon said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to spend time discussing the books I've had the benefit of reading over the years and that have helped shape my life, and the importance I place, both from a personal and professional perspective, on making time to lose myself in a book.

"The Wigtown Book Festival is a fantastic event on the literary calendar, and to have reached their 20th anniversary is a great achievement. I wish them all the best for a successful festival this year, and for many more to come."

This year's festival runs until 30 September, with a line-up including novelist Louis de Bernieres, historian Tom Devine and crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Artistic director Adrian Turpin said: "This has been a great way to get our 20th festival under way.

"It's enormously valuable for young people to have role models like the first minister."

Advanced ticket sales reached record levels and had already exceeded the total sold by the end of last year's event.