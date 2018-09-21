Man arrested after forklift raid on cash machine in Gretna
- 21 September 2018
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a raid on a cash machine at a supermarket in Gretna.
A stolen forklift was used to target the ATM at the front of the Co-op store in the town's Annan Road.
The alarm was raised at about 02:45 on Thursday after three people wearing balaclavas used the industrial Manitou to forcibly pull the machine from the wall.
It is believed the ATM contained a five-figure sum of cash.
Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.