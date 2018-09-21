Image copyright Solway Press Services

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a raid on a cash machine at a supermarket in Gretna.

A stolen forklift was used to target the ATM at the front of the Co-op store in the town's Annan Road.

The alarm was raised at about 02:45 on Thursday after three people wearing balaclavas used the industrial Manitou to forcibly pull the machine from the wall.

It is believed the ATM contained a five-figure sum of cash.

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.