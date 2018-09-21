Storm Ali: Fight to reconnect final homes

Image copyright SP ENERGY NETWORKS Image caption Engineers are working to connect the last homes "as quickly as possible"

Engineers are working to reconnect hundreds of homes in southern Scotland facing their third day without power due to Storm Ali.

SP Energy Networks said the number of properties affected was under 500 in the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

They said they would be looking to get supplies back online "as quickly as possible".

Catering trucks were put in place at Parkgate and Parton at one stage to offer hot food to those affected.

Image copyright SP ENERGY NETWORKS Image caption Bad weather and blocked roads have hampered efforts to restore supplies

SP Energy Networks said that about 65,000 customers had experienced some kind of power cut due to the high winds on Wednesday.

The vast majority have been reconnected but a few hundred were still without electricity on Friday morning.

Those affected have been offered a "range of assistance options" including generators and hot food.

SP Energy Networks said its engineers had been working in "very difficult" conditions and blocked roads and travel issues had also caused "additional difficulties".

"We will continue to work hard to reconnect customers as quickly as we can," the company said.