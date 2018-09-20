Image copyright Logan Botanic Garden

A number of trees in a botanic garden - some of them prize winning - have been damaged by Storm Ali.

It has been described as "sad day" for the site at Port Logan.

Logan Botanic Garden near Stranraer was hit by the storm as it swept across south west Scotland on Wednesday.

Numerous large eucalypts were blown over - including a UK champion - and a Wollemi pine snapped off and another one, the largest in the garden, badly damaged.

Image copyright Logan Botanic Garden

A number of tree fuchsias were blown out of the ground and the garden's grassed areas have been left covered with leaves and small branches.

Although staff at Logan are busy clearing up, the garden is open to visitors.

Image copyright Logan Botanic Garden

All four sites of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) suffered damage due to the storm.

In Edinburgh a major clean-up is under way after 40 panes of glass were blown out of their frames forcing closure of its glasshouse.

Dawyck near Peebles has been shut due to a power cut and Benmore near Dunoon is also shut to allow for the clearance and removal of damaged branches.