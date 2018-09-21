Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Wigtown author Mike Morley is part of the celebrations

The 20th edition of Scotland's national book town's annual festival is getting started.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a special guest on the first day of proceedings in Wigtown.

Image copyright PA Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a guest at this year's festival

The line-up of guests includes fiction writers, poets, broadcasters, philosophers and historians.

Among the highlights this year are talks from Susan Calman, Sally Magnusson, Ann Cleeves, Clare Balding, Andy Stanton and Louis de Bernieres.

Image caption Broadcaster Clare Balding is another speaker in Wigtown

Advanced ticket sales have reached record levels and already exceeded the total sold by the end of last year's event.

Organisers attributed the success to the first minister's visit, media coverage of the 20th anniversary and a VisitScotland campaign to promote the region.

Image caption Children's author Andy Stanton will be in Scotland's national book town

The festival runs until 30 September.

All pictures are copyrighted.