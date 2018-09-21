Wigtown book festival kicks off 20th edition
The 20th edition of Scotland's national book town's annual festival is getting started.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a special guest on the first day of proceedings in Wigtown.
The line-up of guests includes fiction writers, poets, broadcasters, philosophers and historians.
Among the highlights this year are talks from Susan Calman, Sally Magnusson, Ann Cleeves, Clare Balding, Andy Stanton and Louis de Bernieres.
Advanced ticket sales have reached record levels and already exceeded the total sold by the end of last year's event.
Organisers attributed the success to the first minister's visit, media coverage of the 20th anniversary and a VisitScotland campaign to promote the region.
The festival runs until 30 September.
