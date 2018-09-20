South Scotland

In pictures: Stranraer Oyster Festival

  • 20 September 2018
Oyster bash Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption Visitors consumed half a tonne of oysters over the weekend of the festival

The second Stranraer Oyster Festival has been hailed a "phenomenal success" by organisers.

Ticketed events were sold out across the festival programme, thousands of seafood street-food meals were served and traders reported widespread sell-outs and record trading days.

Presentational white space
Nick Nairn Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption Chef Nick Nairn was among those taking part in this year's event
Nick Nairn dish Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption The TV chef's finished dish showcased what could be done with local oysters
Presentational white space

Organised by Stranraer Development Trust to raise the profile of Stranraer as a coastal tourism destination, the oyster festival has received significant financial support.

Presentational white space
Man drinking pint Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption A range of food and drink-related events were held across the weekend
Presentational white space

Romano Petrucci, who chairs the SDT, said: "We promised to deliver an oyster festival that was bigger, better and more ambitious than last year and our team have certainly delivered on that promise.

"The festival was a phenomenal success and the seafood celebration marquee, where we created a social space where people could relax, interact and enjoy local seafood and a drink while listening to fantastic live music, was a real highlight."

Presentational white space
Oyster eating Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption An oyster eating competition was part of proceedings
Street food Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption A wide range of street food was also on offer over the weekend
Fireworks Image copyright Peter Robinson
Image caption The date has already been set for a third edition next year
Presentational white space

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites