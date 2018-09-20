In pictures: Stranraer Oyster Festival
The second Stranraer Oyster Festival has been hailed a "phenomenal success" by organisers.
Ticketed events were sold out across the festival programme, thousands of seafood street-food meals were served and traders reported widespread sell-outs and record trading days.
Organised by Stranraer Development Trust to raise the profile of Stranraer as a coastal tourism destination, the oyster festival has received significant financial support.
Romano Petrucci, who chairs the SDT, said: "We promised to deliver an oyster festival that was bigger, better and more ambitious than last year and our team have certainly delivered on that promise.
"The festival was a phenomenal success and the seafood celebration marquee, where we created a social space where people could relax, interact and enjoy local seafood and a drink while listening to fantastic live music, was a real highlight."
