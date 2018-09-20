In pictures: Stranraer Oyster Festival

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption Visitors consumed half a tonne of oysters over the weekend of the festival

The second Stranraer Oyster Festival has been hailed a "phenomenal success" by organisers.

Ticketed events were sold out across the festival programme, thousands of seafood street-food meals were served and traders reported widespread sell-outs and record trading days.

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption Chef Nick Nairn was among those taking part in this year's event

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption The TV chef's finished dish showcased what could be done with local oysters

Organised by Stranraer Development Trust to raise the profile of Stranraer as a coastal tourism destination, the oyster festival has received significant financial support.

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption A range of food and drink-related events were held across the weekend

Romano Petrucci, who chairs the SDT, said: "We promised to deliver an oyster festival that was bigger, better and more ambitious than last year and our team have certainly delivered on that promise.

"The festival was a phenomenal success and the seafood celebration marquee, where we created a social space where people could relax, interact and enjoy local seafood and a drink while listening to fantastic live music, was a real highlight."

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption An oyster eating competition was part of proceedings

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption A wide range of street food was also on offer over the weekend

Image copyright Peter Robinson Image caption The date has already been set for a third edition next year

