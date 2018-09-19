Image copyright Richard Webb

A study to look at the transport investment priorities for south west Scotland has begun.

It will examine routes such as the A75 and A76, rail links to Stranraer and Dumfries and access to the port at Cairnryan.

The eight-week survey will help Transport Scotland decide its strategy for the next 20 years.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said it could "get to the heart" of the issues affecting everyone in the area.

'Future transport'

"I would encourage anyone with an interest in transport in the south west of Scotland to complete the online survey so their views can be taken into consideration," he said.

"This transport study is considering how we can improve road, rail, public transport and active travel on the key strategic corridors, including those served by the A75, A76, A77 and A701 together with the railway corridors to Stranraer and Carlisle via Kilmarnock and Dumfries, with a focus on access to the ports at Cairnryan.

"It will identify a range of options for improving transport that can be considered as part of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review, which will look at future transport infrastructure projects for the whole of Scotland."