Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dr George Porteous was last seen leaving his work in Lockerbie

A police helicopter and dogs have joined the search for a missing doctor in southern Scotland.

Dr George Porteous, 51, of Islesteps, was last seen leaving his work in Lockerbie at about 18:00 on Tuesday.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team and the Nith Inshore Lifeboat have also been trying to trace him.

His vehicle - a dark grey VW Tiguan car, number plate VE67 NFG - has been discovered parked near Beeswing but he has not been found.

It is believed the car was parked some time between 19:00 on Tuesday and 07:30 on Wednesday.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have seen it to contact them and described the disappearance as "out of character".

Dr Porteous is described as about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with brown/blonde hair with glasses and blue eyes.

He was wearing a light blue shirt and tie, dark trousers, black shoes and a black waterproof jacket.