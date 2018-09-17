Storm Helene wind warning lifted
A Met Office warning of strong winds has been lifted across much of southern Scotland.
A yellow "be aware" alert for Storm Helene covered most of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
However, it has now been amended and no longer crosses the border into Scotland.
The Met Office said the area affected by the warning could see gusts up to 60mph from 21:00 on Monday to 18:00 on Tuesday.