A woman had to be freed from between two vehicles after she was hit by a car as she tried to access her car boot.

Crews were alerted to the incident in Melrose Road, Earlston, just after 18:50 on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting equipment as well as small tools and airbags to help get the 66-year-old out.

The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with leg injuries.