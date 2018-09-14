Storm Helene wind warning issued
A Met Office warning of strong winds has been issued for south west Scotland.
It said there was still "large uncertainty" about Storm Helene's exact track across the UK late on Monday into Tuesday morning.
However, it has put out a yellow "be aware" warning which extends across much of Dumfries and Galloway.
Wind gusts of up to 65mph are forecast with up to 80mph possible in more exposed areas.