Image copyright Kim Ayres Image caption The Scottish oyster shucking championships are part of the festival again this year

A three-day celebration of seafood has started in the south west of Scotland.

It is the second edition of the oyster festival to be held in Stranraer and runs until Sunday.

Organisers promised that this year's event would be "bigger, better and even more delicious" than the first one held in the town in 2017.

Last year more than 10,000 people attended the festival and consumed 3,000 oysters - about a third of a tonne - between them.

The latest edition has secured funding from a number of sources in order to expand.

The programme this year includes a family night, a demonstration by Nick Nairn and the Scottish oyster shucking championships.

Work to improve safety at the town's harbour is being suspended for the duration of the festival so it does not have any impact on proceedings.