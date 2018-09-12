Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The company said The Bridge was on course to open in October as scheduled

Contractors behind a school campus closed on safety grounds say another nearby project remains on schedule.

Graham built the North West Community Campus in Dumfries which was shut after a pupil was hit by a smart board.

It is also constructing The Bridge learning hub in the town which is due to open in October.

A spokesman said it was on schedule and all checks had been done. He added the building had a "completely different design" to the campus.

Dumfries and Galloway Council took the decision to shut the £28m campus facility on Friday after a child was hurt.

Graham said its investigation into that incident had concluded it was down to "excessive force" being used.

It followed previous incidents when another child was hit by a door which came off its railings and a ceiling suffered "sagging and superficial damage" before the building opened.

Arrangements have been put in place for pupils to be taught at other schools until the council has an "absolute assurance" all classrooms are safe.

In addition to the Dumfries campus and learning hub, Graham also built the recently-opened Dalbeattie learning campus and refurbished St Joseph's College in Dumfries.