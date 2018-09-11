South Scotland

In pictures: Innerleithen Pipe band championships

  • 11 September 2018
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography

The sound of the pipes echoed around the Borders town of Innerleithen at the weekend.

Here are a selection of the images from the 17th edition of the town's championships.

Presentational white space
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography
Image caption Competitors of all ages took part in the event on Saturday
Presentational white space
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography
Image caption Judges had their work cut out across a number of different categories
Presentational white space
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography
Image caption The championships were held in the grounds of the town's St Ronan's Primary School
Presentational white space
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography
Image caption As well as the competitive performances a street parade was part of proceedings
Presentational white space
Pipe bands Image copyright Graham Riddell Photography
Image caption The performances were watched by good crowds throughout the day
Presentational white space

All pictures copyright Graham Riddell.

Related Topics