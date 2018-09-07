South Scotland

Dumfries police officer appears on rape charge

  • 7 September 2018

A 40-year-old police officer has made a brief appearance in a Dumfries court on a charge of rape.

Michael Rennie, from Dumfries, was on a petition and appeared in private before Sheriff Brian Mohan.

No plea was made and he was released on bail and committed for further examination.

Police confirmed earlier this week that he had been suspended from duties following an investigation into an incident at the end of last month.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites